Indian Idol 12 is fast pacing towards its grand finale. Currently, the race is between Top 6 contestants – Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish and 2 others. Recently, reports were rife that Shanmukhapriya has been eliminated during this weekend. Now, netizens are scared if it is Pawandeep Rajan instead who’s out of the competition.

As fans know, this weekend’s episode is going to be a lot of fun as Karan Johar will be gracing the singing reality show. Contestants will be seen paying him a tribute by performing on his celebrated songs. Fans even went crazy when they saw Arunita Kanjilal and Pawan perform a romantic track.

But some pictures from Indian Idol 12 sets are going viral where fans have noticed that Pawandeep Rajan is missing. Several pictures have witnessed 5 contestants posing alongside Karan Johar while it is only Pawan who’s been missing in the frame.

Indian Idol 12 viewers are now worried if Pawandeep Rajan has been evicted and that is the reason behind his absence. Twitter and Instagram are flooded with fans’ speculation whether their favourite is out of the show!

“Why did Sony tv upload posts without Pawandeep. We don’t want to see any post without him,” a fan wrote.

Another said, “I think they have eliminated pawandeep”

“Is pawandeep out??” questioned a fan.

A user commented, “Pawandeep. Eliminated.. I think.. So these are the top. 5 of indian idol… Because earlier they told already that they will eliminate the one contestant before the last week of Finale.. So here it is Pawandeep. Is eliminated… Guys..”

Meanwhile, earlier Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has expressed his wish of witnessing a girl win this season.

