Dilip Joshi is now a household name as Jethalal thanks to his stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been a game-changer for him, and it will be remembered forever by his fans. Ever since the show took off, we have hardly seen the actor in any other projects. Wait, that’s wrong! Dilip did work with Priyanka Chopra even after the show happened.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah kicked off in 2008. The film which we are talking about here had released in 2009, almost a year since his character of Jethalal had gained popularity. Any guesses, which film it could be? Let us give you the hint- it was helmed by maverick Ashutosh Gowariker.

For those who are still finding it hard to guess, it was What’s Your Raashee? Yes, the film had Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. It even featured Dilip Joshi in the important role of Jeetu Bhai. Even though the film tanked at the box office, Dilip was praised for his funny performance.

Meanwhile, such flops didn’t hamper Dilip Joshi’s popularity on the small screen. He is now enjoying a popularity one could only imagine of. But with such fame, the actor had to face some fake reports about him on social media. A few months back, the news went viral stating Dilip has a luxurious house with a swimming pool.

Addressing such reports, Dilip had said, “Mere jo niji dost hai woh bhi maanne lage ki ye konsa ghar hai bhai, humko bhi dikhao. Maine bola ‘mujhe bhi dekhna hai’ agar kahi mile toh’” (Even my close friends started believing reports that I own a lavish house and asked me to show them. I said ‘even I want to see it’ if found anywhere),” while speaking to Nation Next.

