They say, never judge an actor by how he looks on-screen or which persona he oozes. The same is applicable for Dilip Joshi too. The actor plays the character of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, he has a huge crush on Babita ji. He is ‘rangeen mijaaz wala’ what we call in Hindi. In reality, Dilip is a totally different personality, and here’s the proof.

Those who follow Dilip Joshi very closely would be aware that he is a spiritual man in real life. He loves living a disciplined life contrary to Jethalal’s life which is full of chaos.

A couple of years ago, Dilip Joshi was indulged in an interview with TellyTalkIndia. During a rapid-fire round, he was asked, “What would he love to do if possesses a superpower?” Replying to it, Dilip said, he would love to take all the negativity from each and everyone he meets.

Now, that’s really sweet of our beloved Jethalal, and it shows how amazing he is as a person!

Meanwhile, recently Dilip Joshi addressed the rumours of having a fight with his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-actors, Shailesh Lodha (Taarak) and Raj Anadkat (Tapu). His answer was on point and kicka*s.

“We have been working together for 13 years now (for Shailesh). When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well,” Dilip said in an interview with Times Of India.

