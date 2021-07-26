Advertisement

When will Disha Vakani return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Well, this question has been asked millions of times. Unfortunately, there’s no answer to it. Once, even Dilip Joshi, who plays Disha’s on-screen husband, had spilled beans on her return. Many of the show’s fans were left in shock over his one statement.

It was back in 2019 when Dilip was asked if he knows when will Disha return. He cleared that he doesn’t know if Disha is coming back, but hoped it happens as soon as possible. He was even asked about her personal bond with the actress. Below is what he had said about his on-screen wife.

In a chat with Bollywood Life, Dilip Joshi was asked when Disha Vakani’s comeback is happening. He said, “Well I don’t know, they say – ‘Never say never’. It might happen that Disha returns as Daya Ben. I’m hoping and keeping my fingers crossed (for that).” He said that even if Disha won’t return and she gets replaced, he will be ready to act with the new actress. “Life is life, it goes on. If someone from our family goes, life goes on. You have to adjust. There’s no option,” Dilip added.

Asked if he’s still in touch with Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi said, “There was no personal bond between us. We only have professional communication. I congratulated her when she delivered the baby. Or in between, if it’s her birthday I message her. But it’ll be wrong on my part to talk to her about work,” and left his and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans shocked.

Well, that sounds a bit surprising considering the duo shared natural chemistry in the show.

