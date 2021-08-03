Advertisement

Actress Hiba Nawab is having a gala time playing the characters of CP Sharma and the ghost in “Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai”. The role has encouraged her to explore her mischievous side.

The actor reminiscences her growing years about how she yearned to be acknowledged even as a kid, but be it in her school or in her locality she was hardly noticed.

Hiba Nawab said, “I was not a famous kid in school. I would be very quiet. But at home, I have always been everyone’s favourite. People started noticing me after I joined television.”

“My mischievous side came out when I started doing this show. I felt like I was getting in touch with my true self while performing the double role,” Hiba added.

“I am glad that at least through the show, I got to explore this side of mine. In fact, when I started playing ‘Elaichi’ (in Jijaji Chhat Per Hain), I felt like why was I not like her? Portraying the role of ‘Elaichi’ is so much fun,” Hiba Nawab says.

“Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai” airs on Sony SAB.

