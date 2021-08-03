Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to showcase their chemistry for the first time in the upcoming Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the comedy-horror – a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa – is still under production, we now hear reports that the leading stars are all set to collab once more.

Not just coming together, this latest report also reveals their character names as well as details regarding when the film is likely to go on floors. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

A source close to the production of this Sajid Nadiadwala-produced, Sameer Vidwans-directed untitled next shed some details about the film. While in conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the insider said, “It’s a love story set in the heartland of India and the makers were on the look out for a fresh pairing. That’s when, Sameer, Sajid and other stakeholders decided on Kiara Advani. The actress too is all excited for her maiden collaboration with Sajid and a reunion with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

While adding that the ‘quintessential love story’ will go on floors by December 2021, the same source added, “Both Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will complete their present commitments before moving onto this yet untitled film. While Kartik’s character is called Satya, Kiara’s name in the film is Katha. The film is essentially a love story of Satya and Katha.”

Shedding more details about this Sajid Nadiadwala production, the insider revealed that the film is currently in the pre-production stage, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited. As per the report, the best technicians from the industry are expected to come on board, with the music sittings already underway. Talking about the film’s music, the source added, “Any love story is incomplete without the music and the team is working towards creating a brilliant sound track for Satya and Katha’s love story,”

Well, we are super excited to see Kiara and Kartik reunite for another film soon after their first collab.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will feature as the female lead in Shankar’s upcoming Pan India film starring Ram Charan as the hero. The Kabir Singh actress is reportedly also part of the director’s next with Ranveer Singh. She is also said to be a part of Young Tiger, Kortala Siva’s upcoming film with Jr NTR. As for Kartik Aaryan, the Lukka Chuppi actor has several films on his plate, including Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Captain India and the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Tiger Shroff On His Virginity: “Like Salman Bhai, I Am A Virgin”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube