Gulshan Grover aka Badman of Bollywood is a very humble person in real life. The veteran actor has always managed to stay away from controversies all throughout his career. But wait, did he just got tensed due to MS Dhoni? What actually happened between the both? Keep reading to know all the exciting details.

If you are an avid social media user, you would be aware of how our beloved captain cool is creating ripples on the internet. Yes, we’re talking about Dhoni’s new hairstyle. Given by none other than celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the look is truly bada*s. While everyone is enjoying the new cool look of Dhoni, Gulshan Grover is a bit scared.

Of course, all that we mentioned above was ‘fun’ intended as Gulshan Grover has made the most hilarious statement while praising MS Dhoni’s bada*s look. Tagging Dhoni on Twitter, Grover wrote, “Mahi brother @msdhoni Superb look!Plz don’t accept any Don Roles, that will be mere dhande par laat…Already 3 of my dearest Brothers @duttsanjay@SunielVShetty@bindasbhidu are doing this to get me out of business. Aalim @AalimHakim Badman is coming for you @HanspalShano.”

Here’s the tweet:

Mahi brother @msdhoni Superb look!Plz don’t accept any Don Roles,that will be mere dhande par laat😁Already 3 of my dearest Brothers @duttsanjay @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu are doing this to get me out of business 😁. Aalim @AalimHakim Badman is coming for you 😀@HanspalShano pic.twitter.com/TntDWQ0lR4 — Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) August 1, 2021

It will be interesting to see how MS Dhoni reacts to Badman’s funny request!

Meanwhile, recently choreographer-director Farah Khan shared an experience of shooting a commercial with Dhoni. He shared Dhoni is a very humble and lovely human being.

while talking to IANS, Farah said, “This is the first time I was meeting him. I can’t tell you how wonderful he is! He is an extremely down-to-earth person. We had to change his clothes five times during the shoot and he did not complain. It was a pleasure working with him. What a lovely human being he is!”

