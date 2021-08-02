Advertisement

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty along with Krystle D’Souza attended director Rumi Jaffery’s daughter Alfia Jaffery’s Mehendi ceremony took place on Sunday in Mumbai. Now the filmmaker shares an interesting update about Rhea. Scroll down to know more.

Rhea had a traumatic year following the death of his rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress found herself at the centre of vicious social media trolls after she was arrested in the alleged drug angle of Sushant‘s death.

Now more than a year later, Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback of sorts with the suspense thriller Chehre, which is helmed by Rumi Jaffery. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said that is she is ready to face the camera now after being traumatized for more than a year. He said, “She is at peace with herself. She has come to terms with whatever happened to her. Now she’s more thoughtful and quiet. But ready to work again.”

While the filmmaker admits that Rhea doesn’t have much to do in Chehre, he believes that she deserves a second chance. He said, “But I’ve a script in mind where Rhea will play one of the two protagonists. I think she deserves a second chance, don’t you?”

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was snapped by the paparazzi in the city as she stepped out for a salon session. She was seen helping out a man in a wheelchair on the street by giving him some money. The man also thanked the actress and the two briefly engaged in a conversation.

Following the sweet gesture, she posed for the paparazzi. She was seen wearing peach-coloured, off-shoulder crop-top and blue ripped jeans.

