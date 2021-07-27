Advertisement

The Delhi High Court has again denied a stay on the movie ‘Nyay The Justice’ based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Advocate Vikas Singh battled for an injunction however the judge said no relief was granted to Sushant Singh Rajput and hence the film is ready for release.

‘Nyay The Justice’ is written and directed by Dilip Gulati, produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma.

“We believed justice would be served through the system and we are very happy with the verdict. We have always mentioned that this film is not being made to ride on the events and make money, but we wanted the truth to come out and justice being served,” producer Rahul Sharma told IANS.

He further added, the film will release once the theatres are reopened.

The film stars Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla in lead roles, Aman Verma as ED chief, Asrani as Mahinder Singh’s Father, Shakti Kapoor as NCB Chief, Kiran Kumar as Advocate of Mahinder’s father, Anant Jog as Mumbai Police Commissioner, Anwar Fatehan as Bihar Police Commissioner, Sudha Chandran as CBI chief and other actors in pivotal roles.

Priyanka Singh, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Twitter on Monday to urge Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger to change the cause of his death as mentioned on the site.

At the time of publishing this report, Wikipedia mentions the actor’s death as “suicide by hanging”.

Priyanka, who is a lawyer by profession, says Sushant’s death is still under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and hence it should be mentioned as “under investigation”.

