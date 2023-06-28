The internet recently charged up to the news of another star heading for a divorce, leaving the fans shocked. It was reported that the actress Asin Thottumkal who is a well-known name in the South Industry and shot to fame in the North with her portrayal as Kalpana in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini is allegedly heading for a divorce with her husband, Rahul Sharma. The speculations of the couple heading for separation started when the actress deleted all her Instagram pictures with her husband.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 in a dreamy wedding. They had two ceremonies, a Hindu wedding, followed by a beautiful white wedding in Church. The wedding was attended by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar who is a close friend of Rahul Sharma. The Ghajini actress and Rahul became parents to a beautiful daughter Arin who turned 5 this year.

Now, Asin took to her Instagram stories to react to her divorce rumours from husband Rahul Sharma. The actress wrote, “In the middle of our summer holiday, literally sitting across from each other, enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘News’.” Scroll down to read what the actress had to say about the rumours of her separation.

The Ghajini actress further wrote, “Reminds us of the time we were sitting at home together with our families, planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously?! Please do better.”

Asin in her sarcastic post, mentioned how disappointed she was in the news. The actress wrote, “Disappointed to have wasted 5 minutes of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this! Have a great day, you guys!”

The divorce rumours shot when fans noticed that the actress has deleted all her pictures with her husband, including her wedding pictures, from her Instagram account. Her account shows mostly pictures of her daughter’s birthdays from previous years. Fans even dropped some weird comments, which now stand deleted.

Asin took a break from work after her wedding to never return to the industry. She won hearts with her performances in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, Salman Khan’s Ready, and Ajay Devgn’s Bol Bachchan, to name a few.

