Controversy and Salman Khan go hand in hand. The superstar once courted controversy when he made a statement that he felt like a ‘r*ped woman’ after the grueling shoot for his film ‘Sultan’. While many slammed him for his comment, Sonu Sood had this to say. Scroll down to know what he said.

Back in 2016, many celebrities slammed Salman for his insensitive comment. Actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Sona Mohapatra, and Renuka Shahane condemned the actor for his remark. However, later Salman’s father Salim Khan apologized on his behalf.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Sonu Sood during the IIFA Rocks green carpet told reporters, “Salman is a great guy… I think sometimes people say something… mistakes happen.” When he was asked since Salman is such a huge idol, he should have been more careful, Sood said, “I think everyone should be careful.”

At that time, Salman Khan had also walked the green carpet last night alongside many stars but he chose to avoid the media.

Recently, Sonu remembered his mother on her birth anniversary. Sharing black and white photographs of his mother from her younger days on Twitter, he thanked her for the life lessons she had taught him. He wrote, “Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally and thank you for the lessons of life you have taught me. These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vacuum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again.”

Happy birthday Maa❤️ I wish I could wish you personally & thank you for the lessons of life you have taught me. These messages can never express how much I miss you.The vaccum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again. pic.twitter.com/pUEylXOzsQ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 21, 2021

Sonu Sood continues to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few days ago, he got a Covid patient transferred via air ambulance from Delhi to Hyderabad for treatment. He had tweeted, “Yesterday we shifted Hitesh Sharma from Delhi to Hyderabad on an Air Ambulance. He will undergo a Lung Transplant surgery at @YashodaHospital. He’s been a true hero who’s been fighting COVID since April. We need your prayers to get him back hale and hearty. @SoodFoundation.”

