Actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently opened up about his body transformation, says he is working towards bettering himself every day.

Arjun on Tuesday morning treated his fans to a then-and-now picture.

The first image features Arjun Kapoor from his younger days when he was voluptuous. In the second photograph, Arjun is seen flaunting his perfect jawline and toned muscular physique.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha (I was obese before)…No no this is not one of those posts. Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life.”

He added: “Those days and even now, I have always been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I’m a work in progress like anyone and everyone else.”

The actor quoted his mother and said that he will always be a constant work in progress.

“My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey and you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever and I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself…every damn day,” he concluded.

Speaking about his work, Arjun is currently busy shooting for ‘Ek Villain 2’ and will also be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’.

