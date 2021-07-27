Advertisement

Link ups and the speculations about that is part and parcel of the lives of people from the tinsel town. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaaved Jafferi’s son Meezaan have been linked up to each other for a couple of years now. While the two have maintained complete silence on the same, Malaal actor has time and again denied the same. The actor is now setting the record straight and seems like it’s the last time.

Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda are good friends and their Insta banter has a fanbase for itself. But while their friendship has spanned through a couple of years, many speculations have hinted at a romantic angle between them. Meezaan has now announced that he is single but also said that he has been approached for rishtas recently. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what the Hungama 2 actor has to say about it.

Advertisement

Meezaan was in conversation with Puja Talwar when asked about the constant buzz around his alleged relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda, the actor said, “What can I say? When I say something, they misinterpret it. Then it comes out as something else. I’m just going to tell people the truth about the situation when there’s nothing at all. I’m single. I don’t know why these relationships are being made in my life. I’m single.”

Meezaan continued, “To all the female fans, especially, who were let down by hearing this rumour that I’m in a relationship… That’s not at all true, I’m single and right now, I’m just focused on my work and nothing else.” He also admitted that there have been roshtas coming his way recently.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

Must Read: “No Headlight, No Bumper,” When Kriti Sanon Was Body-Shamed By Hate Story Fame Bhairavi Goswami

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube