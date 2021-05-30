It has been nearly two years since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika made their relationship official. While the two have not addressed marriage yet but Arjun has taken a surprise move that will definitely make fans curious. Scroll down to know more.

Arjun is already grabbing attention for his performance in the recently released film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Now he has once again made it to headlines for buying an expensive property in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

As per Times Of India, Arjun Kapoor has purchased a spacious 4 BHK sky villa at 81 Aureate in Bandra West. It is a 26-floor building and offers uninterrupted views of Mumbai’s skyline, the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The report further stated that the high rise building has 81 sky villas and each villa consists of 4 massive bedrooms with attached bathrooms and their very own closet space. The 81 Aureate also boasts of a paddling pool on the outdoor deck as well as an elevator that will drop you right to your villa.

Arjun Kapoor’s new abode, which is worth Rs 20-23 crore, has purchased it to be closer with alleged lady love Malaika Arora. He will not only be Malaika’s neighbour but also of other celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Sonakshi Sinha too had recently purchased a sky villa there.

Previously, the Sardar Ka Grandson star had opened up about dating Malaika, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. Talking to Film Companion, he talked about dating someone older who also has a son from an earlier marriage. He said, “I don’t try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected.”

He also said, “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”

