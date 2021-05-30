It seems like Salman Khan, and Kamaal R Khan feud is not fading down anytime soon. While the self-proclaimed critic continues to take digs at the actor. The new player to enter the ring from Khan’s side is singer Mika Singh, who has called out KRK for his move. Later we saw the latter call Mika a ‘chirkut singer’ and now turns out it is Singh’s turn to react.

If you are unaware, KRK has been slammed with a defamation notice by Salman Khan. As per the self-proclaimed critic, the notice is in reference to his review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But Khan’s lawyers have made it clear that it is against the allegations of corruption and money laundering made by KRK against Salman. Now Mika, in his reply, has taken a jibe at him. Below is all you need to know about the same.

When a Twitter user pointed out Kamaal R Khan has blocked him when he was confronted. Mika Singh replying to the user wrote, “eh sirf Bollywood ch decent famous and soft lokkan nal pange lainda… par Baap nal nahi lega… please mere bete ko bolo mujhe unblock kare please .. I’m not @karanjohar or @anuragkashyap72 … mai iska papa hu.. (He only picks on the soft people in Bollywood. He won’t mess with his daddy. Tell my son to unblock me please. I am not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy.)”

😂😂😂😂😂 eh sirf Bollywood ch decent famous and soft lokkan nal pange lainda… par Baap nal nahi lega… please mere bete ko bolo mujhe unblock kare please 🙏🙏🙏🙏🤣🤣😂😂.. I’m not @karanjohar or @anuragkashyap72 … mai iska papa hu.. https://t.co/7Rqc2nNMz6 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 29, 2021

In the past in an interview as per Hindustan times, Mika Singh had said, “Meri taraf se koi case-vase nahi hoga, seedha jhaapad hoga. KRK itna bada chuha hai, woh apni bil se bahar nahi niklega, kyuki usse pata hai jaise hi woh bahar niklega usse jhaapad padne waale hain (He is a mouse, hiding in his hole. He knows the second he comes out he’ll get attacked).” This is where it all began.

In response to Mika Singh KRK tweeted without naming him and wrote, “Now a Chirkut Singer wants to jump in the matter to get publicity. But I won’t give him. Kood Beta, Jitna Koodna Hai. Tujhe Toh Bhav Bilkul Nahi Doonga! Kyonki Teri Aukaat Hi Nahi Hai (Son, get excited all you want. I will not give you attention at all because you do not have stature for it).”

