Several reports have been doing rounds that Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla would be seen essaying the role of Meghnad, son of Raavan, in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. His new look sporting a moustache sparked these rumours and now the actor responds about the same.

Om Raut’s Adipurush has been talking of the town ever since the film was announced. The mythological film stars Prabhas as Ram, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Kriti Sanon will play the role of Sita. The film is a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.

During a conversation with Filmfare, Sidharth Shukla has reacted to the rumours regarding being approached for the role of Meghnad, son of Raavan. He said, “Honestly, it hasn’t come to me yet. So, I really don’t know if there is any truth to it or not. For me, I really don’t know because nothing has come to me.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth is gearing up for the release of his web series Broken But Beautiful 3. He plays the role of Agastya Rao and Sonia Rathee portrays the role of a ‘rich and privileged’ actress Rumi. The web series is about love, obsession, and broken hearts. The third season of the popular franchise is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Sidharth Shukla recently talked about his character in the web series and how he related to Agastya’s character on a personal level. He said, “As an actor, there are some who look towards method acting. For me, I could relate to Agastya and I feel life is all about experiences. It’s those experiences that make you. I have had many similar experiences and hence I reflected to mine and I performed.”

Sidharth is one of the popular names in the TV industry. He has previously played roles in fiction soaps such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He has also appeared in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 13.

