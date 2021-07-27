Advertisement

Disha Patani is one sexy actress who, despite wearing plunging necklines and thigh-high slit dresses and gowns, looks elegant every time she’s in front of the camera. But that wasn’t the case when she attended an award night in a gorgeous but eyebrows raising black outfit.

In 2017, the Malang actress attended the Jio Filmfare Awards in a sexy black ensemble that featured a daring cut extending from a little below her neck to her waist and a thigh-high slit in the centre. While this outfit was sure to get the temperature soaring, it also invited slut-shaming and had a man starring at her cleavage the entire time.

Disha Patani wore a Leepakshi Ellawadi with the daring neckline and slit and paired the look with strappy heels, a messy hairdo and makeup that highlighted her eyes. While the dress was enough to get people whistling, a man who attended the event can be seen ogling the actress the entire time.

In a video from the event that surfaced, we see the actress having a good time as Kapil Sharma (the host of the evening) is seen pulling actress Shilpa Shetty’s legs just beside Disha Patani. Though this unknown man tries to keep his eyes away from the MS Dhoni actress, he can be seen catching glimpses of her cleavage and legs at every opportunity he gets. Check out the video here:

Responding to the slut-shaming she received when the event was aired, Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a post silencing her haters. She wrote, “Have been reading so many news lately on molestation and r*pe! When people in our country are worshiping goddesses what a shame for not being respectful enough to know certain boundaries that make you a human and not an animal!”

The Radhe actress’ post continued reading, “It’s easier to judge a woman on the basis of how much they cover up their skin, but it’s hard to accept your own cheap mentality where you can’t stop staring at those inappropriate areas which you are asking her to cover! Wake up and start accepting that we are not going to be anybody’s idea of an “Indian girl” don’t let your frustration destroy somebody’s life because you won’t be happy if it happens in your own family! Stop this hypocrisy and open your mind!”

On the work front, Disha will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina, and the Mohit Suri directed thriller, Ek Villain Returns.

What are your thoughts on this award night look of Disha Patani and her response to the ‘peeping Toms’.

