Kamaal R Khan may someday receive defamation suit from every possible member of Bollywood. He’s recently been in a major tiff with Salman Khan. Now, KRK has been targeting Manoj Bajapyee after Sunil Pal’s latest statement and called The Family Man a ‘soft p*rn.’ Read on for details.

Every single day, we witness something unexpected from Kamaal. From Kangana Ranaut to Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s alleged affair, he has an opinion on everything. Yesterday, Sunil Pal slammed Manoj over promoting vulgar content in his web series.

As most know, The Family Man witnesses Priyamani in an extra-marital affair. Manoj Bajpayee’s daughter has a boyfriend and his son behaves way beyond his age too. Reacting to it all, KRK tweeted, “Last night, I was talking with Sunil Pal & he told me the story of #FamilyMan web series. Manoj Bajpayee’s wife is having boyfriend. Manoj’s minor daughter is also having a boyfriend. #AaaThoo! Sharam Nahi Aati Iss Nasedi, Ganjedi Bajpayee Ko Aisi p*rn Parosne main. Laanat hai.”

Just not that, KRK just like Sunil Pal, compared Manoj Bajpayee to Raj Kundra amid p*rn case. He wrote, “Jaisi Jis Insaan Ki soch Hoti hai, Waisa Hi Woh Kaam Karta Hai. So Manoj doesn’t have problem for such soft porn. So he wants public to learn such things only! Lanat hai Iski life Par. Raj Kundra and Manoj are same to same.”

Last night, I was talking with Sunil Pal & he told me the story of #FamilyMan web series. Manoj Bajpayee’s wife is having boyfriend. Manoj’s minor daughter is also having a boyfriend. #AaaThoo! Sharam Nahi Aati Iss Nasedi, Ganjedi Bajpayee Ko Aisi porn Parosne main. Laanat hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 27, 2021

A fan even asked Kamaal R Khan to review Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi, that also stars Pankaj Tripathi in lead. He answered, “I am not So big Lukkha and Faaltu in life that I will watch film of Panwadi Gay #Tripathi. I can’t understand, why do you ppl like these Ganjedi Nasedi like Tripathi, Nawazuddin, Bajpayee etc.”

I am not So big Lukkha and Faaltu in life that I will watch film of Panwadi Gay #Tripathi. I can’t understand, why do you ppl like these Ganjedi Nasedi like Tripathi, Nawazuddin, Bajpayee etc. https://t.co/wn7B7jeGSf — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 27, 2021

We wonder if Manoj Bajapyee or The Family Man makers will respond to these allegations!

