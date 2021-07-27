Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 is almost nearing its end. This season witnessed a plethora of controversies. From Amit Kumar calling out poor performances to former members exposing the truth, a lot happened. Apart from that, contestants like Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish amongst others had to face merciless trolls too. Aditya Narayan is now breaking silence on claims that the show is scripted. Read on for details.

This isn’t the first time that Aditya has opened up on trolls. The host previously opened on Amit Kumar row and expressed his opinion too. He defended the makers and the contestants in the best way possible. But it seems the backlash will not end.

Reacting to the rumours that Indian Idol 12 is scripted, Aditya Narayan told Bollywood Life, “Honestly, I don’t have anything to say to these online trollers because they don’t have anything good to say about anyone. It just reflects their sickening mindsets. If your heart is filled with love, you will talk about love, if you have all the hate inside you, you would only talk dirty and nothing else. There hasn’t been any show in the history of television that it has not been scripted. There’s no show without a script. So if you say that the show is scripted, then I would say every show is scripted. There is a show flow and it is necessary to run the show. So when a certain individual feels that the show is not going according to his/her imagination, it becomes scripted. Isn’t it?”

Aditya Narayan is happy that Indian Idol 12 has been successful despite it all. He continued, “But it is impossible to please everybody. So we always focus on the positives. In these pandemic times, it has been very difficult to make this show a successful one. So much of hard work has gone behind it. Even during the crisis, we have managed to create so much employment through this show, be it spotboys, lightboys, camera team, sound team or the music team, our makeup, hair stylists, costumes and other departments. I am sure hundreds of homes have been running because of Indian Idol. So when you are surrounded by all these positive vibes and blessings from these people, the show was meant to be successful.”

