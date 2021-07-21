Just a while ago, we brought you the news of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal heading towards parenthood. This news arose when during a recent conversation, the singer said that by the time he is done with his stint as a host on TV, he would be a father. While this statement left everyone wondering if Aditya and Shweta were set to welcome their first child, the singer said it is not happening anytime soon.

The Indian Idol 12 host has issued a clarification statement saying that his wife is currently not pregnant. At the same time, he also said that it could happen as the end of 2022 is around 17 months away. Read on to know all he said.

Clarifying that he and Shweta Agarwal aren’t expecting their first child at the moment, Aditya Narayan told Pinkvilla, “We will make an announcement if and when it happens.” He added, “We are still a year and a half away from the end of 2022. So, I am quite sure that with all the time in hand and all the romance that’s happening, it’s bound to happen. But I believe it was misconstrued as something that has happened. All I was saying is, I am looking forward to it. I got married, bought a new house, and am now looking forward to taking this forward.”

For the unversed, while talking about his decision to quit hosting shows on TV, Aditya Narayan had said, “As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things. I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles).”

Well, with ‘all the romance that’s happening,’ we wonder how soon we will hear some good news from the Narayans.

