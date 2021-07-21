A lot of buzz is being created around Bigg Boss 15. Rumours have been rife that big names like Disha Vakani and Rhea Chakraborty will be seen in the upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted show. Previously, we had seen how Ankita Lokhande refused signing the show. The latest one reacting to the reports is Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra. Read on for details.

It is very well aware to the audience, as well as, the actors that Bigg Boss 15 can revive careers. We have seen the newfound fame that Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have previously enjoyed. But many still refrain because of the amount of manipulation and dirty drama that’s required by the show in the name of ‘masaledaar content.’

Sharad Mahotra in a conversation with Pinkvilla has said, “Bigg Boss is a fantastic show hosted by Salman Khan. The interpersonal drama and fights generate a lot of audience interest. People start knowing you more by your real name than the character name. I’ve been offered ‘Bigg Boss’ in the past but somehow I didn’t consider it and as of now I have no plans of taking it up. But never say never.”

But Sharad Malhotra is definitely looking forward to doing some challenging roles. He added, “I have been a part of this industry for over 15 years now, and looking back I am happy with each and every role I picked up. I have tried my best to add something new to every new project I did. Naagin 5 was a big experiment, and it was received so well by the audience that I want to explore more.”

Would you want to see Sharad in Bigg Boss 15? Share with us in the comments section below.

This season of Bigg Boss will witness a mixture of celebrities and commoners. The show is set to launch on OTT for a period of 6 weeks.

