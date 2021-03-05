Sharad Malhotra and Diyanka Tripathi’s romance lived for quite a long time before they decided to go separate ways. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress later fallen in love with his co-star and actor Vivek Dahiya and the couple tied the knot soon after.

Later in an interview, Sharad revealed that he felt cold feet when it came to marriage and that he was immature when he broke up with Divyanka.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sharad Malhotra said, “There’s not much I can say except that it was a beautiful relationship. But when the word ‘marriage’ popped up, I developed cold feet.”

Talking about his relationship with Divyanka Tripathi, the Naagin actor said, “It was a long time ago and I was quite immature. One gradually matures with time and experience. Yes, I have made mistakes. As human beings, we all make mistakes. I realise that now but unfortunately, it’s five years down the line. I should have realised it then, but no hard feelings. We have both moved on. She looks very happy and I wish her the very best.”

Not like Sharad Malhotra was commitment-phobic because he was in a seven-year-long relationship with Divyanka. He told the publication, “If I have been with someone for two years or seven years, clearly I am not commitment-phobic. I am with the person, I love the person and it’s all hunky-dory. In all my relationships, I have had some great moments, it’s been fantastic.”

The Naagin actor continued, “We have also fought like cats and dogs, but the kind of family I come from, I know where to draw the line. In a relationship, you have your good times and then you experience the bump and you don’t know how to react. The topic of marriage comes up and you start stepping back and your partner wonders why. I don’t blame them; they are right in feeling that way. Like I have said in the past, the fault is probably mine. I always fall short of taking that final step and that’s something I need to rectify. I have to really work on that.”

Sharing his views on parting ways with Divyanka Tripathi, Sharad Malhotra concluded, “After parting ways with Divyanka, people told me that I was wrong, but I think it is my life. Nobody has right to judge me because you have not gone through that situation.”

