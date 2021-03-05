Being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a huge deal in itself. There have been actors like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta who’ve been a part for 13 long years. And with that, they’ve turned household names and earned unprecedented fame. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi. But did you know, the actress had to go through a proper audition? Read on for all the details!

For the unversed, Anjali Bhabhi was earlier portrayed by Neha Mehta. Due to issues with the makers, Neha opted out amid the pandemic. There was a lot of controversy regarding the same as well. But good thing is that Sunayana arrived like a blessing for the makers and there couldn’t have been a better replacement.

Sunayana Fozdar in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi opened up about her audition phase. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty began, “We all actors have to go through auditions. I gave an audition for the show and I had a meeting with the producer. We basically understood what they were looking for and what I was looking for, if we are on the same page. Because replacing this character was not easy even for them.”

“It is a huge responsibility as it is an iconic show. Characters are also so loved. So the makers also wanted to be sure what they were doing. The pressure was on them equally,” added Sunayana Fozdar.

Further detailing her audition process, Sunayana added, “I met Asit sir and I auditioned. And that’s how we realised that we were looking for the same thing. Even I was very happy about it because I wanted to do a comedy. Also, Bhagwan ki daya!”

Who else loves to see Sunayana Fozdar as Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

