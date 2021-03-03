Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast is well known for its on-screen chemistry. Whether it is Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Munmun Dutta (Babita Iyer) or the Tapu Sena, the characters share a well-knit bond. But recently, rumours were rife that the Mahila Mandal of Gokuldham society often faces rifts amongst each other. Here’s what Sunayana Fozdar has to say about it.

For the unversed, Sunayana joined the Taarak Mehta cast just a few months ago. She plays the character of Anjali Bhabhi. The role was earlier portrayed by Neha Mehta, who left the show amid the pandemic due to issues with the makers.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Sunayana Fozdar. We asked her about the rumours of rifts surrounded around the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah female co-stars.

Sunayana Fozdar responded, “We speak to each other more behind the scene. Jitna humko ek dusre se take lete samay baat karne ka mauka nahi milta, wo saari kasar hum off-screen puri karte hai. I’ll tell you whatever time I have been a part of, we have a blast on sets. We eat together, we laugh together. We make each other’s videos, click pictures. There are times when the director tells us, ‘arey arey bas, masti karna band karo.’”

She continued, “I have put up a lot of pictures and stories (on Instagram). We do a lot of masti. Agar behind the scene baat nahi hoti, toh aise sab nahi hota. I get along with everyone and I haven’t noticed rifts between other actors either. Hum jyada baat karte hai toh director to chup bithana padta hai, ki abhi bas karo, chup karo. Masti to humari chalti hai. We have so much fun.”

