Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a successful run over the last 13 years. There also have been a few replacements in the past months, but that has barely affected its TRPs. Amongst others, Sunayana Fozdar stepped into the shoes of Neha Mehta as Anjali. The newbie is now opening up about Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s return and below are all the details.

For the unversed, Disha left the show back in September 2017 for maternity leave. Months passed by but there was no sign of Dayaben’s return to Taarak Mehta. After a long time, it was revealed that the actress was in negotiations for a comeback with the makers. But things didn’t work out! Her return still remains uncertain.

We spoke to Sunayana Fozdar recently and asked she or her co-stars have any idea of Dayaben’s return. To this, the actress replied, “I wish I knew this answer, I really wish. Because I have never met her (Disha Vakani) and honestly, I would love to meet her or whatever. Humko abhi tak aisi koi baat boli nai gayi hai, we don’t know anything at all. I mean it, we really don’t know. The best person is Asit sir to answer this question. Kyuki hum khud bhi janna chahte hai, hum bhi ek dusre ko kaafi baar puchte hai. Kisiko kuch nahi pata hai.”

Sunayana Fozdar continued, “Also see, the show is about everyone. It’s not just about one character, the best part of the show is about that. So if a character is still loved and missed but still people are watching the show and it’s doing well, that means it’s a team effort. No one person can take the entire credit, koi ek lead nahi hai. Sabke apne favourites hai, jiski wajah se show abhi tak chal raha hai.”

What is your take on Sunayana Fozdar’s statement? Would you want to see Disha Vakani return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Share with us in the comment section below.

