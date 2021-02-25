Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the oldest and longest-running sitcoms in the world. The cast including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha and others are quite popular among the Indian audience. A while ago, Sunayana Rozdar replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali Bhabhi on the show and is now opening up on the same. Read to know the scoop below.

Neha played the role of Anjali for 12 long years and initially, fans were a little sceptical about excepting Sunayana but later, accepted her wholeheartedly.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sunayana Fozdar opened up on playing Anjali on the show. “The only emotions I felt were that of happiness, excitement and nervousness. But I was never apprehensive. In fact, I believe comedy is my forte. I have worked in a comedy show earlier as well and had a blast doing it. So I was looking for a new project in the same genre and the universe worked its way out,” she said.

The 34-year-old actress added, “I was sure that I was not going to mimic anyone. For me, it was just a character that was given to me. I’ll play it my way and add it bit of my flavour to Anjali. Of course, there was pressure, given the loyal fanbase the show has. I knew that there will be criticism, but thankfully, people have now accepted me as Anjali bhabhi with all their heart. I’ve been told by the ardent fans of the show that I’ve blended in.”

Sunayana Fozdar concluded by saying that she would love to play the character of Anjali Mehta for as long as possible. “For people, the character has been around for a decade, but for me, it’s just five months. I have so much to give to the role and I am not getting exhausted anytime soon. I would safely say that I have fallen in love with Anjali and I want to give my best to her now!”

