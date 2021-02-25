Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin may have been friends for quite some time now, but thanks to Bigg Boss 14, these two realised that they are inseparable. From being each other’s support system to fighting for each other and ultimately confessing their love for each other, their love has grown to the next level.

Advertisement

After stepping out of the BB 14 house, Jasmin and Aly have headed to the beautiful state of Kashmir to spend some quality time with each other amidst the captivating locales. But that is not what caught our attention; the Dil Se Dil Tak actress’ post for her beau on his birthday is what has our heart.

It is Aly Goni’s birthday today, and Jasmin Bhasin dropped a picture on social media that sees her and her beau laughing hard. In the caption, the actress mentioned the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor as her hero.

Jamin Bhasin also stated that Aly Goni is the reason behind her smile. Her caption read, “Happy birthday, my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you, and you always kept this smile on, since I met you. Looking at your eyes every day, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love.” Check out the post below:

Now, didn’t that melt your heart? This post is proof that Jasly, as their fans lovingly call them, are setting true couple goals.

Post the grand finale, Aly Goni was asked if he would marry Jasmin Bhasin. To ETimes, the actor stated, “I entered the show to encourage her, and during my stint in the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah.”

We are eagerly awaiting the day when these two will announce their wedding; what about you?

Must Read: Avatar: The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra To Expand Like Never Before As Nickelodeon Launches Avatar Studios!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube