Actress Kirti Kulhari has commenced shooting for the third season of the web series Four More Shots Please in the city.

Advertisement

In the forthcoming season, she will reprise the role of Anjana Menon, a lawyer and a single mother.

Advertisement

Excited about reuniting with her co-actors, Kirti Kulhari said: “Revisiting a role is a very different kind of a challenge for me. Four More Shots Please! season 3 is extra special and as the series progresses, the characters evolve. It is wonderful to have the character you’re essaying grow over time. Most of all, I am thrilled to be back with the girls.”

Four More Shots Please!, besides Kirti Kulhari, also stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct all episodes of the upcoming season.

Kirti Kulhari‘s other upcoming projects include the Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster The Girl On The Train, Shaadistan, the web show Human and the short film Charu.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Exclusive! Nikki Tamboli Says, “Woh Definitely Expected Tha” When Asked About Rubina Dilaik Making Her A Finalist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube