Kirti Kulhari Looks Flawless Even After An Entire Night Of Shooting, We Wonder What's The Secret?

Late shoots are really getting to actress Kirti Kulhari, going by her new post on social media.

Kirti posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing in a vanity van holding a bag and posing for the camera.

“Beginning or the End??? Shoot ready or pack-up ready ??? Finished a night shoot and now ready to go to bed when the world is waking up… a very good morning everyone?? Rise and Shine while I Sleep and Dream,” Kirti Kulhari captioned the image.

Kirti Kulhari did not share what she was shooting for, but it is obvious that she has been shooting so late that she gets to retire for the day even as the world wakes up! But, whatever it is she is definitely in her happy space and the glow on her face is proof. We love the way the actress is glowing.

Kirti has given some remarkable performances in the past and we know that she has a very bright future ahead.

Kriti Kulhari currently awaits the release of her Hindi film, The Girl On The Train, which drops on OTT. She will soon be seen in the third season of Four More Shots Please.

