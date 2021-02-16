Every Salman Khan fan is sure that even if his movie does not do wonders on box-office (which is rare), his songs and hook steps ought to go viral. Can you even ignore Bhaijaan when he starts dancing on the floor? Well, you would know that he will come with a hook step which will surely go viral, even when it’s as ridiculous as his towel dance in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. I am not complaining here, but if Dabangg Khan can dance, then I am sure any non-dancer can also come up with crazy hook steps. So, you don’t have to do much as you can just play with your collar, belt, and whatever for that matter you get at your disposal, and you will get your perfect dance move. In fact, that’s our Sallu Miyaan’s recipe, and we do listen to our very popular Bhai

HUD HUD DABANGG – DABANGG

Speaking of iconic hook steps, Dabangg was one of Salman’s path-breaking movies as his character Chulbul Pandey became a brand in itself and the most loved characters of the actor. The song Hud Hud Dabangg was a chart-topper and the hook step of the song with the belt was just a hit. Salman said that he robbed it from an uncle who was dancing in a similar manner at a family wedding. Next time I am at a wedding, I will really make sure that I observe every uncle and their dancing steps…hahaha!

DHINKA CHIKA – READY

Salman Khan’s hook steps are sometimes just an everyman dance step that leaves you amazed. One such was of Dhinka Chika. He was instructed to put his hands in the pockets of his pants and flick them to the beats of the song. Now, who would have thought that only moving your hands in the pocket can become a famous dance step?

JUMME KI RAAT – KICK

The song Jumme Ki Raat from Kick went on to create a rage everywhere with its iconic yet funny hook step. Salman Khan looked absolutely loveable in his quirky avatar. He was seen lifting Jacqueline Fernandez’s trench coat between his teeth in one of the scenes. Well, I think this would qualify to be cheap had a random gut done it with a random girl. But, I do not understand how Salman has managed to make this a dance step.

JAG GHOOMEYA – SULTAN

Ok, we have to give it to this song as the hook step is not that easy, unlike other Salman songs. As the song’s title suggests, bas ghoomna hi hai. Just twirl on the dance floor, and you are done but be brave enough to not f*ck this up as you might land up hurting your bums. Don’t forget that he is Salman Khan, the inventor of all the crazy hook steps.

