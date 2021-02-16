Roohi Trailer Review: After the huge success of Stree, Dinesh Vijan is back with a follow-up called Rooh Afza err Roohi Afzana err Roohi. The horror-comedy stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma in lead and is directed by Hardik Mehta.

The trailer of Roohi is out now and it looks like a pretty nice entertainer to finally welcome back the audience to cinemas. After a long time, something good enough is coming in cinemas so excitement around this one is pretty high.

Roohi is the story of two boys Hitesh (Rajkummar Rao) & Lakhan (Varun Sharma) who kidnap Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor) who is possessed by a ghost. The ghost is popular for putting men to sleep and taking over their brides. To save the village, our heroes take responsibility for themselves and the chaos that follows makes up for all the horror and humour.

The trailer of Roohi starts and ends on a fun note and promises several moments that will make sure to attract the audience to cinemas. The moment when Rajkummar Rao runs outside after seeing a possessed Janhvi Kapoor, the one when Varun Sharma asks her to ‘Palat’ and says “Kitne cute honge hamare bachche” at the end is just a couple of them.

After Stree, Rajkummar Rao is all set to entertain all of us again with his comic skills and Varun Sharma is just doing what he is known for which means double the fun. Janhvi Kapoor looks impressive as the ghost-possessed girl.

However, unlike Stree this time it seems the physical comedy will also have a major share of the film. There are quite many scenes in which the humour comes out of moments where the characters are running away scared and moving their hands and legs mysteriously.

The trailer has also left me with a question that how are the makers planning to accommodate two different characters played by Rajkummar Rao in Stree & Roohi. If he is playing Vicky in the former, how can he be Hitesh in the latter? Is this a case of ‘Judwaa bhai”? Well, we’ll get the answers only when the film comes out.

What are your thoughts?

