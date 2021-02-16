Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for it to release. The Ayan Mukerji directorial which has been delayed for quite some time now is finally on the verge of wrapping up. This film is yet again in the headlines now as the south sensation Nagarjuna Akkineni has wrapped up his portions of the fantasy film.

His pictures with Alia and Ranbir from the sets are doing the rounds, which has got all of us even more excited about this movie. The South superstar filmed his portions with these two lovebirds in Mumbai as the shoot began after COVID 19 pandemic lockdown was lifted. What we loved the most was the tweet Nagarjuna sent out.

Taking to Twitter, Nagarjuna Akkineni penned a note for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and called them ‘stellar performers.’ We can see these three stars and Ayan Mukerji beaming with joy as they met each other on the sets after a long time in the photos. Last year, the shoot was going on till March before the country went into lockdown due to COVID and shoot was stalled.

In his note, Nagarjuna Akkineni called the experience of working with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji ‘amazing’ and expressed excitement about the film.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “And it’s a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra” Check out the tweet below:

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

Well, looking at these pictures, one thing is clear that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni share a great camaraderie. These pictures have only got us more desperate for the movie. What about you?

