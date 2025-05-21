The eagerly anticipated second season of Neeraj Pandey’s espionage thriller series Special Ops is set to arrive soon on Jio Hotstar. While you wait for Special Ops 2, don’t miss this overlooked gem hiding on Netflix. It’s an underrated series that probably did not get the recognition it deserved. We are talking about Bard of Blood, which was released on Netflix in 2019 and consisted of seven episodes. In case you still haven’t watched it, read on to learn more details about and why you should give it a shot!

Bard of Blood: Plot & Cast

Based on Bilal Siddiqi’s 2015 novel of the same name, Bard of Blood features Emraan Hashmi in the role of Kabir Anand, an excommunicated RAW agent. While leading a peaceful life as a teacher, Kabir is approached by a veteran intelligence officer (Rajit Kapoor) for an unsanctioned mission to rescue four Indian spies from Balochistan.

Kabir reluctantly accepts the mission and joins forces with an analyst, Isha Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala), and a sleeper agent, Veer Singh (Vineet Kumar Singh). But when the high-stakes mission goes south, Kabir must use his instincts, survival skills, and the cryptic clues to accomplish the mission while dealing with his dark past. The series also features Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sohum Shah in interesting roles.

Did Bard of Bard Receive Good Reviews?

Bard of Blood is a rare show that did not garner rave reviews from all critics and could not reach the popularity it probably deserved. Currently, it only has a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer, even though Popcornmeter gave it a decent 86% rating. Despite being a well-intentioned and gripping series, with a climactic revelation that is bound to catch you off guard, it is perhaps an acquired taste that is worth acquiring. Interestingly, the show was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bard of Blood Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the Bard of Blood series here to get a better idea of its plot, characters, and setting:

You can also watch the teaser of Special Ops 2 below:

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

