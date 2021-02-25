Ravi Dubey is one of the most sought-after actors in the Television world. He began his journey in showbiz back in 2006. Clearly, there has been no looking back and the actor has garnered a large massive base for himself. He’s married to actress Sargun Mehta, who’s a sensation of her own.

Sargun and Ravi struck the chords on their show 12/24 Karol Bagh. Gossip mill has it that the couple began dating back in 2009. They finally took their relationship to the next step when they tied the knot in December 2013. Many are awestruck with their romance and the couple is a hit Jodi even in real life.

Amid the pandemic, a lot of couples have welcomed parenthood. Anita Hassanandani, Karanvir Bohra amongst others were the lucky ones. But are Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey thinking about it too?

Ravi Dubey said, “We don’t have a for or against in this matter. I didn’t think it through. Ye sab upar wala karata hai, jab hona hota hai, koi cheez ho jati hai. Abhi mujhe near future me wo chiz hoti hui nahi dikh rahi hai that we kind of embrace parenthood just as yet. Our priorities are different but aligned with each other but maybe in due time, maybe, maybe not! We are stuck to each other right now. It’s been 7 years of our marriage & we’re still enjoying our honeymoon period.”

On the professional front, Ravi is all set to treat fans with his upcoming web series, Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2. The show stars Nia Sharma, Anchint Kaur. Initially a ZeeTV show, it later switched to OTT with a spin-off.

Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2 also has an additional cast of Priya Banerjee, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana. It is set for a digital premiere tomorrow, i.e, 26th February.

