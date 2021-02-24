Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become an integral part of our lives. It’s like both the show and we have grown together. TMKOC is the longest-running sitcoms in the world and for that, we are very proud. Today, we bring you a throwback when the cast including Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha with others met PM Narendra Modi back in 2019.

Advertisement

The show is based on the work of popular late columnist Tarak Jamunabhai Mehta who has personally interviewed Modi when he was the CM of Gujarat.

Back in 2019, Ambika Rajankar aka Mrs Hathi from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the team with PM Narendra Modi with a caption that read, “This is indeed a proud moment👍🙏👌”.

Isn’t that one proud moment for the TMKOC team?

The picture consisted of producer Asit Kumar Modi along with Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, Sonalika Joshi, Palak Sidhwani, Kush Shah among others.

A user reacted to Ambika Rajankar’s picture and commented, “Salute Modiji and Team TMKOC! Absolutely proud of you 😊”. Another user commented, “ow!!!!! congratulations to the tmkoc team❤️may u guysss prosper like this in the upcoming years and years❤️❤️❤️”.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta who plays Babita Ji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was supporting Rubina Dilaik inside Bigg Boss 14 house. Taking to her Twitter handle, the actress had already posted, “Want Rubina to win #BiggBoss14Finale”

Munmun seemed to be at Gurmeet Choudhary’s birthday celebration on the finale night. The TMKOC actress shared a video on her Instagram story where she and her friends were celebrating as Salman Khan announced Rubina Dilaik as the Bigg Boss 14 winner.

“Well deserved win by #RubinaDilaik. Well played #RahulVaidya, #NikkiTamboli and #AlyGoni. #BiggBoss14Finale,” Munmun Dutta captioned her post.

What are your thoughts on TMKOC’s cast posing with PM Narendra Modi? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Exclusive! Nikki Tamboli On Friendships With Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni & Rakhi Sawant: “Woh Jo Bhi Tha, Game Ke Liye Tha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube