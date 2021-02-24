Bigg Boss 14 Exclusive! Nikki Tamboli On Friendships With Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni & Rakhi Sawant: “Woh Jo Bhi Tha, Game Ke Liye Tha”

A couple of days ago, we viewed the finale episode of Bigg Boss 14 – but still, the hype surrounding it hasn’t lessened. We recently caught up with the show’s second runners-up, Nikki Tamboli and spoke to her about her friendship with co-contestants Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. We also asked her about Jaan Kumar Sanu.

During an exclusive conversation with us recently, Nikki had opened up about her friendship with Rubina Dilaik . Now read on to know what she has to say about the rapport she shared with the other three finalists.

While in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi earlier today, we asked Nikki Tamboli about her friendship with Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Replying to it, the actress said, “Rahul mera dost tha, Aly naa mera dushmann tha naa dost tha. Rahul ke saath maine dosti end tak nibhayi. Badme, ek time ke baad, phir sar se upar gaya paani iske wajah se maine uss task mein uske saath nahi di –konsa task tha woh , stamp lagane wala. Maine uspe attack kiya tha kyuki agar Rubina mere saath hai aur who dono ke beech mai baath hai toh mai obviously Rubina ko upar dekti .(Rahul was my friend, Aly wasn’t a friend nor an enemy. I stuck by Rahul for a long time. But after a time, things got too much and that’s why I stood against him in the stamp task. Rubina was by side and hence I wanted her above him.)”

Adding further about her friendship with Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli stated, “Maine bahot help karra hai usko – nominations se bachane keliye, yeh woh. Par ek time ke baad paani saar se upar jaata hai toh… (I helped him a lot during nomination and all, But after a period things got too much.)”

When asked about her friendship with Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli said, “Muje lagta hai, see, humara relationship – naa hum dos hai, naa hum dushmann hai. Woh joh bhi tha, game ke liye tha. Unhe muje joh bhi baatein sunayi, maine unko maaf kar diya. She’s very sweet. (According to me, we ween;t friends nor enemies. Whatever relationship we had, it was cause of the game. Whatever ill she said to me I forgave her.)”

While this was about the finalist, Nikki also shared a strong bond with Jaan Kumar Sanu. The eliminated contestant re-entered the house during the second last week as her connection. When we asked her about Jaan and the relationship they share, Nikki said, “Abhi bhi bahut aachi friendship hai. He’s a very sweet guy, a very nice guy, a very genuine guy – fake bilkul bhi nahi hai. Woh jaise tha waise hi tha – transparent and very humble.” She added, “Uske saath meri dosti humesha rahegi. (It’s still strong. He’s not at all fake. How he is in real he has always been like that humble and transparent.)”

Do you agree with what Nikki Tamboli has to say about her friendships in the Bigg Boss 14 house?

