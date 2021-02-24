Do you all remember the family week in Bigg Boss 14? You all must have noticed that challenger Rakhi Sawant’s mother could not come in the house personally as she was admitted to the hospital. That time too, we saw how the contestant was very upset with her mother’s health and how she broke down. Well, recently, the actress shared a picture of her mother, who is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy sessions.

It is very emotional to see anyone suffering from this deadly disease, and well, we absolutely understand what Rakhi must be going through.

Rakhi Sawant posted a picture of her mother post the chemotherapy session. This was her first post after she stepped out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her mother looked unwell, and we are sure it must be a tough time for everyone in the family.

Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Please pray for mom; she is undergoing cancer treatment.” The comments section was flooded with positive messages from the actresses fans and well-wishers from the industry. Check out the post below:

Right from ex Bigg Boss contestants like Jasleen Matharu, Puneesh Sharma to Kavita Kaushik, Anita Hassanandani, and many others prayed for her speedy recovery. Speaking about Rakhi Sawant, her tenure inside the Bigg Boss 14 house has been a commendable one. She left no stones unturned to entertain the audience outside through her crazy antics.

She was the only challenger who reached the top 5 and opted to get out of the finale race by taking Rs 14 lakhs. She revealed to Salman Khan that she would be using this money for her mother’s treatment.

We wish her all the courage to deal with this tough time, and we know that her mother is a fighter just like her. All our prayers are with her!

