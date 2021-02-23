Rakhi Sawant has been one of the most entertaining people in Bigg Boss 14 house this year. Although her love angle went a little too far with Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla and the reality tv star is breaking her silence on this. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Rakhi in an interview revealed that Rubina was the one who gave her permission to start her love-lapeta with her husband.

Advertisement

“Saari baatein maine Abhinav ko clear kari thi ki, ‘Sab log aapko boring kehte hai, aapka photo phaadte hai. Main aapko interesting banana chahti hoon, toh chalo, aaj se humara love-lapata shuru hoga.’ Maine Rubina ko bola tha, ‘Dekho, kaise main tumhare husband ko love-lapata karke angle change karti hoon.’ Unhone bola, ‘Please le jao. Do something, at least yeh boring ka tag toh nikle’ (I told Abhinav that everyone is calling him boring, tearing his photographs. I said that I wanted to make him interesting and proposed a romantic angle. I told Rubina that I wanted to change his image with the romance angle. She said, ‘Please take him. Do something, at least get rid of this boring tag’),” Rakhi Sawant told Telly Talk.

Rakhi also spoke how the ‘love angle’ gave him immunity. Initially, Rubina didn’t have a problem with all this but later with all the brainwashing things changed between the trio.

During one of the recent fights between Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik, the Shakti actress poured a bucket of water on the reality TV star and got schooled by host Salman Khan later.

Rakhi said, “Tumne mujhe chance diya, ki chalo theek hai, love-lapata karo, tabhi toh maine saari hadein paar kari na (I crossed all limits only because you gave me the leeway to start a romantic angle, right)?” she asked, before putting the claim, “Inn dono ne mera faayda uthaya. Mere saath-saath mein apni TRP paane ke liye ya apna patni ka woh dikhane ke liye, madam ne mere pe pani daala. Phir bhi main khamosh rahi (Both of them took advantage of me For TRPs or to show herself as the protective wife, she threw water on me. Still, I remained silent).”

What are your thoughts on the same? Do y’all support Rakhi Sawant in ‘love-lapata’ angle with Rubina Dilaik’s husband, Abhinav Shukla? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda Remembers Late Kavi Kumar Azad AKA Dr. Hathi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube