Bigg Boss 14 has concluded, and the lovely Nikki Tamboli was named the second runner-up. The actress, who was the first to enter the controversial house, became the first confirmed contestant as well as the first finalist – thanks to Rubina Dilaik.

As the curtains fell on the show, Koimoi caught up with Nikki and asked her about her friendship with Rubina, getting more votes than TV heartthrob Aly Goni, what she plans on doing after exiting the house and more.

Talking about the relationship he formed with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli said, “Rubina aur mere pehle bilkul bhui nahi banti thi aur jab mai wapis aayi toh maine uske saath time spend kiya. Humne ek dusre ko jaana. She’s very caring, very humble, very loving sister-type material. Kafi mom ki feeling aati hai, who jis tarah meri care karti hai. Jab theek nahi hota tha – she used to take care of me. Kafi sweet hai who. Toh unse mera rista bahut bhadiya hai. Aur mai bahut zyada khus bhi hu ki who jeet bhi gayi hai. (In the start, Rubina and me never got along, but when I returned I spent time with her. We understood each other. She has a motherly feel, especially when she used to take care of me when I wasn’t feeling well. We formed a very story relationship and I am extremely happy that she won.)”

When asked if she wished she was friends with Rubina Dilaik during her first stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Nikki Tamboli said, “Mai toh rishtey game ke hissab se nahi banati hu. Jab bonding hona kismet mai hona likha tha, waise bondin hui, aur age bhi chalti rahegi. (I don’t make relationships based on the game. When it had to happen, it happened and it will continue.)”

Shedding light on her future projects, Nikki revealed, “Films toh obviously maine ek sign kar di hai with Namashi Chakraborty – toh ab films hi hai. But I’m open to serials also, kaam karti rahungi.”

Talking about getting more votes than Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli said, “First of all abhi tak sadme mai hu ki hakikat mai hai ki sapna dek rahi hu. I am happy for myself of course. Itne logo ne muje pyaar diya, support kiya hai. Itne logo ke dillo main mai bheti hui hu, to him obviously feeling happy for myself. (Firstly, I am still in shock and wondering if this is all a dream. I am happy to have received so much love and supports for my fans.)”

Check out our entire conversation with Nikki Tamboli here:

