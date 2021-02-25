Priyank Sharma has been creating a lot of noise over his personal life. Soon after Bigg Boss 11, his relationship with girlfriend Divya Agarwal was in turmoil. Gossip mill has it that he began dating Benafsha Soonawalla not a long time after this split. Apart from that, it is Vikas Gupta who has made several allegations and is demanding a public apology! But what’s exactly going on?

Advertisement

For the unversed, Priyank and Benafsha confirmed their relation amid the pandemic. The couple posted a lovey-dovey picture with the caption ‘confirmation.’ However, a few days back, fans noticed all their romantic pictures being removed from the feed. Rumours were quick to begin that they’ve parted ways.

Advertisement

As per a report by Times Of India now, Priyank Sharma travelled all the way to Bhopal to give a surprise to his ladylove. Actually, Benafsha Soonawalla has been in the city for some work commitments. The actress has also been sharing glimpses of the same via her social media.

Priyank Sharma, a few days back, was spotted going to a gym in Bhopal. It was during this travel, the Puncch Beat actor confirmed to the paps that he’s in the city to meet Benafsha Soonawalla. Without letting out many details on their relationship status, he confirmed it was his Valentine’s Day special gift to Ben.

Meanwhile, Priyank broke silence on his relationship with Benafsha a few months ago. In the conversation with the same development, he said, “Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle.”

Do you like Priyanka Sharma & Benafsha Soonawalla’s pair? Share with us in the comment section.

Must Read: Dear Comrade Star Rashmika Mandanna Buys A Plus House In The City Of Dream, Mumbai & It Has A Hyderabad Connect To It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube