Priyank Sharma Makes His Relationship Official With Benafsha Soonawalla: “It’s Been Two & A Half Years That We Have Been Together…”

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla were a part of Bigg Boss 11 and since then the two have been spotted together many times. There were continuous rumours about the two of them dating but haven’t really spoken about it in public. However Priyank just accepted it and made his relationship official with Benafsha.

Yes, you read that right. That’s a really huge news for their fans. Talking to Bombay Times, Priyank revealed his relationship status with Ben and mentioned that the two have been together for more than two and a half years now.

“I had met Ben through common pals. We became good friends and I got to know her better during ‘Bigg Boss’. Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other, but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle,” Priyank said.

On being asked that after keeping the relationship private for so long, what made him come out now; Priyank then said, “We took a lot of time to work on the relationship and didn’t make it public earlier because we wanted our space and privacy. Also, in the current situation, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future and that made us realise that life is too short to keep something so beautiful private anymore.”

Talking about how they are managing as a couple in the lockdown, Priyank said, “Of course, we are unable to meet each other due to the lockdown, but we have mostly been away from each other due to our professional commitments. However, as they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder.”

Well, we are really happy about these lovebirds and wish them all the love and happiness in lives!

