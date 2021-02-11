Vikas Gupta was last seen in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. While he was loved for his sorted attitude in the house, there was a lot happening in the outside world. Roadies 9 fame Vikas Khoker came out in the open and made some startling revelations. He accused the Ace Of Space winner of making s*xual advances at him. Apart from that, the world knows about Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma row.

Advertisement

Vikas Khoker in a conversation with SpotboyE had said, “After winning the Roadies title in the year 2012, I was offered a lot of stuff by many people. Some of these people told me that if you compromise with us s*xually, we will make you a star. And, Vikas Gupta was one of them. He approached me to fulfil his s*xual desire. He called me at his Malad residence to give him a massage, citing body ache. Gupta asked me for pictures offering work in the industry which I sent but he demanded the n*des instead. He told me he wanted to see my body and private parts.”

Advertisement

Vikas Gupta has finally now decided to take legal action against it all. The producer took to his Instagram last night and warned Vikas Khoker, Priyank Sharma, as well as Parth Samthaan. He wants Priyank and Parth to give clarity on their matter. On the other hand, he is filing a defamation suit again Vikas.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas Gupta wrote a lengthy note which read, “I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this. I am putting a stop to all this and filling a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s effecting my work, personal life and more. #VikasGupta”

Check out the post below:

Let’s see whether Priyank Sharma, Vikas Khoker or Parth Samthaan react to the Vikas Gupta’s allegations!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Goes “Arre Yaar!” After Gauri Khan Shares Picture Of AbRam From Boxing Session; Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube