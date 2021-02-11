With just days left to the Bigg Boss 14 finale, the craziness is just getting crazier. While every contestant in the house now has a connection to help them in the days to come, they are also grabbing headlines. The one we are talking about here is Paras Chhabra. The season 13 finalist had some choice words for this season’s Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan.

Paras entered the Bigg Boss 14 house yesterday as Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s connection, and he was welcomed with much love yesterday. But what grabbed our attention is a conversation he had with Rakhi Sawant. Read on to know what he said to raise eyebrows.

In the episode, we saw Rakhi Sawant and Paras Chhabra talk about one of his past relationship. The item girl asked him why he broke up with Pavitra Punia. While Paras tried to chuck the topic off, Rakhi was persistent about it and said, “Mai to shock hoon.”

We then saw Rakhi say she thought Pavitra was talking about having a word with Paras Chhabra before committing to a relationship with Eijaz. But now he is here to support Eijaz Khan (Devoleena is his proxy). She asked, “Isn’t that weird?”

Responding to her Paras said that the relationship ended 2-3 years ago. But he also made a shocking revelation. He said Pavitra Punia was still married when they were dating, and he got to know about it only when her husband contacted him. Talking about it, he said, “Uske husband ne mujhe text kiya ek din aur bola, jitni photos daalna hai daal lo, lekin usse bolo pehle divorce le le (Her husband texted me one day and said, post as many pictures as you want, but ask her to take a divorce first).”

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant then added that he prays to God for Eijaz Khan as he is in love with Pavitra. He said, “Wo hi to main sochta hu. Bhagwan uska bhala kare (That is what I think. May God bless him).”

During a recent conversation with TOI, Eijaz Khan said that he and Pavitra Punia might tie the knot this year. He stated, “Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le.”

