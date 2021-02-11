Sooryavanshi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in India, and its massive demand can only tell what wonders it is capable of doing on the big screen. But while the film has already seen a delay of a year due to the pandemic, has been waiting to get a date to hit the theatres. While a lot of speculations have already made the platter pretty confusing, the latest has an unusual update. The reports now say that the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer might go the HBO way and opt for a simultaneous theatrical and digital release. Read on to know more on the same.

Sooryavanshi was originally set to release for the audience in April 2020, but the pandemic made the world shut shops somewhere in March itself. Later it was said that the makers opted for a festive release but the pandemic had still its roots strong. While theatres did open gates with half the capacity, the scepticism in walking in was still evident in the audience.

Now as the government has given a green signal to 100 per cent capacity, makers are sketching release plans. As per the latest update, Reliance is chalking out a plan that will be a bridge between the OTT and theatres. As per the source, the makers of Sooryavanshi are planning to release the Rohit Shetty directorial almost at the same time on digital and theatres. If the source is to go by, Theatres might get a 24-hour extra window, and the film might go on OTT a day late.

The source close to the development as per SpotboyE said, “Discussions are on and movie theatres may be allowed to release Sooryavanshi 24 hours ahead of the digital platform, or something similar where the two platforms get breathing space between each other.”The makers are in conversation with the exhibitors and distributors about the same and the talks are at the very initial stage.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, that is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film will also have cameos by Ajay Devgn aka Singham and Ranveer Singh aka Simmba for a brief sequence. The film will be a rage with its release. Stick to Koimoi for more!

