Sooryavanshi, Radhe & ’83 – these are three films of 2020 which still continue to be among the most awaited theatrical releases in 2021 because of we all know what. There’s some news doing around the teaser date of Radhe, but what about the trailer?

Well, in another news, we’ve release date revelation of another biggie, i.e. Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Recently it was being reported that the film was all set to release on 2nd April 2021.

Yes, both the news are connected, read more to know how. This morning, it was said that Radhe’s teaser could come with Sooryavanshi, but that is supposed to change with another piece of news coming in.

Now, it’s been said that the team has already planned teaser of Radhe to release somewhere in March. But, this will just be a start (after posters) to what’s been said as a ‘dhamakedaar’ round of promotional campaign.

The reports also state the theatrical trailer will be an altogether different animal to unveil, as it’s been cut & designed specifically to cater to the needs of Salman Khan fans. Now, there’s nothing new in expecting ‘seetimaar’ dialogues from the trailer, but this is termed to be as one entertaining surprise for the fans.

Reports add that the makers are eyeing to get the trailer (and not teaser) out with Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. This would prove to be a double-dhamaka for the masala-movie lovers, getting to witness a glimpse of many big stars in a day.

Take all of this with a massive rock of salt, as it’s still early to talk about the final execution of things. But, the rumours showcase the direction in which team Salman Khan and Radhe are moving towards. What do you guys think of the idea of Radhe trailer with Sooryavanshi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

