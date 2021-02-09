No one would deny that Vinod Khanna was a charmer in young days. There was hardly anyone who could get away from the late actor’s magic spell. One such actress who fell head over heels in love with the actor was Amrita Singh. Her alleged affair with Khanna was a huge fodder for gossip mongers. But did you know she took charming the actor as a challenge?

Vinod, also considered as one of the most handsome actors we had in Bollywood, was a rage in his young days. He passed away in 2017 after battling bladder cancer. Khanna had quite a colourful image during his young age, and his affair with Amrita was one such big news of that era.

We all know that Amrita Singh was earlier engaged to former cricketer Ravi Shastri. But, she was enamoured by Vinod, which slowly also became a challenge for her. How? Well, Ravi apparently had told Amrita, “You can never get Vinod Khanna even if you tried” when she signed for a movie with him.

Well, that clearly did not go down well with Amrita Singh and she instantly decided to take this up as a challenge.

Apparently, during Batwara’s shoot, Amrita did try to charm her way through Vinod but failed miserably. However, she did become good friends with Vinod during a course of time. During this time, she also broke up with Ravi as the thing wasn’t working out between the two.

Although, after several failed attempts, things heated up between the two during an outdoor shoot of another movie in Rajasthan. The two apparently were in an intimate relationship post this; however, Amrita Singh’s mother disapproved of it. Vinod Khanna soon had flown to America to embrace spiritualism only to return a few years later. Amidst this, his relationship with Amrita got lost.

