Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared a behind-the-scenes post from the set of her upcoming film, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey.

Advertisement

Kriti posted a black and white picture on Instagram, looking at herself in a mirror and fixing her hair.

Advertisement

“Final touches… The seconds before “Action”.. when I’m still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA … #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography,” Kriti Sanon wrote as the caption.

Check out the post shared by Kriti Sanon below:

Kriti has been giving a glimpse of the film’s shoot on her social media page. She had announced the first day’s shoot of the film through a picture posted earlier on her social media page.

Akshay Kumar along with actresses Kriti and Jacqueline Fernandez started shooting for the film in Jaisalmer recently. Shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

In the Farhad Samji directorial Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also features Arshad Warsi as the hero’s friend.

Bachchan Pandey is set to release on 26 Jan 2022.

Must Read: Radhe: Teaser Of Salman Khan Starrer Gets Its Release Month, To Be Attached With Sooryavanshi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube