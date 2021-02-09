Salman Khan continues to grab all the headlines due to his upcoming films. Recently, he wrapped up the shoot of Antim: The Final Truth alongside Aayush Sharma. Yesterday, it was learnt that he is all set to begin the shoot of Tiger 3 in Istanbul. Now, some exciting details on his highly anticipated, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are out.

As the first glimpse of Radhe was out before Dabangg 3‘s release, fans were rooting for some more details on the project. Now, finally, fans have something to cheer about as the teaser month has been finalised by the makers and possibly, it might get attached with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which is reportedly releasing in April.

Reportedly, the teaser of Salman Khan’s Radhe will be out in March. Speaking more on the teaser, a source close to Bollywood Hungama says, “The shoot of the film was completed post-lockdown after which the makers began full throttle with the post-production work. Meanwhile, recently, they also managed to put together a teaser of the film. Since it’s a teaser, the video won’t be more than a minute long but it gives a nice idea about the film and its action and grandeur. It is slick and massy and would surely get thumbs up from the target audience and trade.”

It’s learnt that soon after the teaser, Radhe’s trailer will be unveiled in just a few days.

So, all Salman Khan fans, gear up to watch your Bhaijaan in cop’s avatar!

Apart from Radhe, Antim and Tiger 3, the superstar also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, speaking of Tiger 3, the film was all set to roll in UAE but as the COVID-19 cases are witnessing a spike there, another location has been considered for a shoot. It’s learnt that YRF’s Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma are zeroing in on Instanbul for the start of the threequel.

