We have seen Salman Khan play a cop quite a few times in his career in films like Garv, Wanted, Dabangg series and more. As we all know, the actor will soon be seen wearing the khaki uniform again in the upcoming films Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Antim: The Final Truth. But how different are these back-to-back police roles going to be from each other is a big question.

Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is the remake of the Marathi flick, Mulshi Pattern. In this film, Salman plays a Sikh police officer. Prabhudeva, the director of Radhe, recently told his writer that he would ensure that Khan’s cop portrayal is different from that of his last release Dabangg 3.

As reported by Spotboye, Prabhudheva told one of his writers, “Since I directed both Dabangg 3 and Radhe I knew exactly what to do to ensure Salman Sir’s characters came across as different in both films. We can’t have him play similar cops in two consecutive films .”

While Prabhudeva is ensuring that this Salman Khan cop role is different from his earlier ones, we wonder what efforts director Mahesh Manjrekar is making for the same in Antim. As reported by the same portal, Mahesh has been told to work on the cop’s role in such a way so that it gives it a “third dimension” aka it will have the “extra edge” so that the cop in Antim is nothing like Chulbul Pandey or Radhe. Owing to the same, Salman will play a turbaned Sikh law protector.

Talking about Antim, the film features an extended guest appearance for Salman Khan. The film is centred on Aayush Sharma as a gangster. As per a media report, Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor was initially supposed to play the love interest of Sharma in the film – but has now been replaced. According to it, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress, Mahima Makwana will be launched in Antim in place of Avika Gor.

