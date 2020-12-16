December has always been a lucrative month for Bollywood. Over the years, it has become synonymous to Aamir Khan and his record smashers. It’s only this month which has witnessed blockbusters like Dhoom 3, 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal. In today’s box office dedicated piece, we’ll be not just talking about Aamir and his December mania but the scorecard of other superstars too for the same month. The figures will comprise of films that released during the current decade (2011-2020).

Other than Aamir, the list also includes Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. To make it more clear, the scorecard is only based on domestic lifetime collections of the films. The verdict of the films hasn’t been considered. So, without wasting any time, let’s have a look.

Aamir Khan

The actor has a cumulative collection of 1007.14 crores to his credit and is the biggest grossing star of December month. His list includes Dhoom 3 (280.25 crores), PK (339.50 crores) and Dangal (387.39 crores).

Salman Khan

Bhaijaan makes it to the second position with a collection of 647.66 crores. He too has three releases including Dabangg 2, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dabangg 3. They made 158.50 crores, 339.16 crores and 150 crores, respectively.

Ranveer Singh

Surprisingly, Ranveer is making all the noise at the third spot. He has a total of 484.22 crores to his name. It is inclusive of Bajirao Mastani’s 184 crores, Befikre’s 60 crores and Simmba’s 240.22 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh isn’t much lucky here, as compared to Diwali festive season. His total collection stands at 345.50 crores. The list of films includes Don 2 (100 crores), Dilwale (148 crores) and Zero (97.50 crores).

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi is at fifth position with two releases- Khiladi 786 (70 crores) and Good Newwz (201.14 crores). His total collection for December box office stands at 271.14 crores.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay is at sixth position with just one release in the form of Action Jackson (55.25 crores)

So, we can easily conclude how Aamir Khan is the real Baazigar when it comes to December scorecard (2011-2020).

(Note: For films’ collections, please refer to Koimoi Verdict Tables)

